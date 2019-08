Ballymena United score a series of wonder goals as they beat Larne in an entertaining derby game at Inver Park.

23 years to the day since David Beckham's iconic long-range goal against Wimbledon, Johnny Addis smashed home the opener from inside his own half.

Andy McGrory, Cathair Friel and Jude Winchester also netted for David Jeffrey's side while Larne's goals came from Mark Randall and former United striker Johnny McMurray.