After their superb Europa League win on Tuesday, Linfield are stunned 4-2 by Coleraine in the Irish Premiership game at Windsor Park.

Ben Doherty opened the scoring after just 14 seconds with a Ryan McGivern own goal and Stephen O'Donnell put the Bannsiders 3-0 up.

Joel Cooper and Shayne Lavery pulled goals back for the Blues but McGivern was shown a second yellow card before Emmett McGuckin's debut goal secured Coleraine's win.