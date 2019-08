Goals from Mark Stafford, Shayne Lavery and Matthew Clarke help Linfield reach the Europa League play-offs after a 3-2 win over FK Sutjeska.

Linfield were twice pegged back by the Montenegrin opponents but Clarke's winner 15 minutes from time secured the win at Windsor Park.

The 5-3 aggregate win means that Qarabag of Azerbaijan stand between David Healy's side and a spot in the Europa League group stages.