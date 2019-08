Sion Swifts are now just two points behind Women's Premiership leaders Linfield after beating fellow front-runners Glentoran 3-2 at the Hammer.

Kelly Bailie scored twice for the Glens but goals from Tasmin McCarter, Kristin Desmond and Donna Kay Henry gave the Strabane outfit three points.

Glentoran stay ahead of the Swifts on goal difference, with both sides having played a game more than Linfield at the top.