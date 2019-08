Linfield manager David Healy says his side "will not sit back" to defend their 2-1 lead from the first leg when they face Montenegrin champions FK Sutjeska in the Europa League third qualifying round at Windsor Park on Tuesday.

The Blues' boss says he "does not foresee making many changes" to the side which took to the field last week.

Kirk Millar scored twice to ensure the Irish Premiership champions came from a goal behind to go into the second leg with a one-goal advantage.