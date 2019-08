Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says his side "didn't play to our strengths" as the Cherries conceded a late goal to draw 1-1 at home to Sheffield United.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 1-1 Sheff Utd

Watch highlights of all of Friday's and Saturday's Premier League fixtures on Match of the Day at 22:30 BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.