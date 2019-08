Holders Linfield recover from going behind to an early Joe McCready penalty to begin their Irish Premiership title defence with a 3-1 win over Institute.

Kirk Millar drilled home an equaliser six minutes later before Jordan Stewart made it 2-1 before half-time with a piledriver from 35 yards.

Former Northern Ireland international defender Ryan McGivern added a third in the second half with a back-post header from a corner.