Watch the best of the action as Glenavon draw 1-1 with Glentoran in the first Irish Premiership match of the new season at Mourneview Park.

Darren Murray gave Glentoran an early lead but Sammy Clingan equalised soon after with a deflected free-kick.

Glenavon were reduced to 10 men before half-time when Rhys Marshall received a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Joe Crowe but held on for a point.