Jermaine Jenas says both Chelsea and Arsenal have got a "very good deal" after Arsenal agreed to pay £8m for Blues defender David Luiz.

The former Tottenham and England midfielder added that Arsenal fans will be "singing from the rooftops" following the deal.

Jenas also explains why Chelsea must have patience with new boss Frank Lampard - and which teams he expects to challenge the top six this season.

