Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin says footballers have a responsibility to create awareness around environmental issues.

He says: 'It's nice to show what we have - our cars, our watches - but good to send a more meaningful message than 'look how cool we are'.'

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, the 24-year-old explained why he’s scared about the future of the planet.

