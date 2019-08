Cliftonville assistant manager Declan O'Hara and Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter lead the tributes to Reds legend Tommy Breslin, who died suddenly on Wednesday.

O'Hara, who played under Breslin at Solitude, admitted he is "heartbroken" and said his former boss was "a legend of the club and a legend of a person".

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter described Breslin as a great friend as well as a fierce rival, and said he will go down in history as one of Cliftonville's greatest ever managers.