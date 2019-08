Manager Tiernan Lynch says that his relationship with owner Kenny Bruce is a "double-edged sword" ahead of Larne's return to the Irish Premiership.

Despite Larne's dominance in the Championship last season, Lynch believes the club "aren't yet where we need to be" but isn't putting a time scale on a European spot in the league.

Bruce had previously said that he would do "whatever it takes financially" to make sure Larne challenge in Irish League.