Valencia, Rangers and Glentoran are the trophy winners as the 2019 Super Cup NI draws to a close at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Valencia came from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 while Rangers ran out 2-0 winners over Charlton Athletic.

Earlier on Friday, Glentoran defeated Dungannon United 2-0 in the Minor section decider.

