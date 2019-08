Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and Crusaders counterpart Stephen Baxter are both upbeat after the Premier League side win the Europa League qualifier second leg 4-1.

The English visitors led 2-0 from the first leg and Crusaders took an early lead at Seaview before a Raul Jimenez double helped Wolves to a comfortable win.

Wolves will now take on Armenia's Pyunik in the third qualifying round.