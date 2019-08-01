Mildenhall hails 'old-school and new-age' Wellens

  • From the section Swindon

Swindon Town goalkeeping coach Steve Mildenhall previews the new season, as he gets a lift to the County Ground from BBC Points West.

The 40-year-old former Bristol Rovers stopper, who began his career at Swindon, returned to the Robins as a coach in 2018.

Mildenhall praises manager Richie Wellens for his ability to "go old-school when needed" as well as being a "new-age" manager.

Swindon, who finished seven points off the play-off places last term in 13th, travel to Scunthorpe for Saturday's opening game.

