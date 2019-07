Watch the best of Wednesday's action as County Tyrone stunn Celtic in a 4-3 thriller thanks to a last-gasp goal from James Convie.

Elsewhere, Charlton Athletic stunned Manchester United 2-0 to make the semi-finals, with Rangers also making it through to the last four.

Chippenham Town were held by County Antrim with Valencia hammering Strikers 7-1 in Limavady.

See all of Wednesday's results in the Super Cup NI here.