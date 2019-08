Forest Green Rovers and Wales midfielder George Williams previews the new season as he gets a lift to The New Lawn from BBC Points West.

The 23-year-old wants the club to go "one better" than their "cruel" play-off semi-final defeat last term and get promoted.

Williams also discusses vegan food, proposing to his partner and shows off his singing voice, as the Gloucestershire club look forward to opening their campaign at home to Oldham Athletic on Saturday.