New Yeovil Town manager Darren Sarll previews the 2019-20 season as he gets a lift to Huish Park from BBC Points West.

The 36-year-old took charge in June following the club's relegation to the National League and promises his players will "fight to the bitter end" and show "togetherness" in the upcoming campaign.

Sarll also discusses his taste in music, but does he like Somerset band The Wurzels?

The Glovers begin their new campaign away at Barnet on Saturday.