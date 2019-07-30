Former Tottenham captain Michael Dawson has told Radio 5 Live “it would be a waste” of Gareth Bale’s talents if he were to move to China.

Bale remains a Real Madrid player despite manager Zinedine Zidane declaring it would be "best for everyone" if the Wales international left the Bernabeu.

He was on the verge of securing a lucrative move to China before Madrid president Florentino Perez cancelled the deal.

Dawson told 5 Live’s Tony Livesey he finds it “unbelievable a player of his quality would go over to China”.

“If he was to leave Real Madrid I’d obviously like to see him back in the Premier League.”

This clip is originally from 5 Live Drive with Anna Foster and Tony Livesey on 30 July 2019.