Arsenal secure a 2-1 win over Global Premier Soccer in the Super Cup NI Junior section thanks to a double from captain Sydie Peck.

Newcastle United ran out 5-0 winners in the Premier section against County Londonderry at Scroggy Road, while Leeds United and Dundee United played out a scoreless draw in the Junior section.

Manchester United Under-23s defeated Ballymena United 4-3 in a challenge match at the Ballymena Showgrounds. Visit here for all of Monday's results from the youth tournament.