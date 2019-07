Manchester United Under-23s edge out Ballymena United 4-3 in an entertaining Super Cup NI challenge match at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Cathair Friel scored an early opener for David Jeffrey's side before the visitors took a half-time lead through goals from Dyllan Levitt and D'Marni Mellor.

The Red Devils extended their lead through Aidan Barlow and Andy McGrory reduced the deficit before Arnau Puigmal grabbed United's fourth, with Ryan Harpur pulling a late goal back for the hosts.