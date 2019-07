Huddersfield Town's commercial director Sean Jarvis says the club were prepared for criticism after playing in a spoof kit in a pre-season friendly.

The Terriers wore a betting company's name on a sash down their shirts against Rochdale on Wednesday.

But since then the club have revealed their actual kit with no sponsor's name on it.

Jarvis came in for personal criticism and says he can now "empathise with the players" after they were took flak on social media for the kit.