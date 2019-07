World Cup-winning defender and now Olympiakos sporting director Christian Karembeu says the owner of the Greek club Evangelos Marinakis is determined to succeed with Nottingham Forest, where he also has a major stake.

BBC East Midlands Today spent time in Athens talking to those involved in both Olympiakos and Forest, including new Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi, about what the Reds can look forward to in the 2019-20 season.