Cliftonville's lively performance in the Europa League home leg against Norwegian club FK Haugesund ends in a 1-0 defeat.

Chris Curran missed a great first-half chance for the Reds before Christian Grindheim put Haugesund ahead before the break.

Cliftonville continued to create chances but couldn't hit the net as the Norwegians held on to their advantage despite Torbjorn Kallevag's late straight red card.