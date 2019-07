A scintillating performance saw Cliftonville ease into the first round of Europa League qualifying with a 4-0 win over Barry Town United at Solitude.

After a goalless first leg, Conor McMenamin and Joe Gormley put the Reds in control in the first half.

Conor McDermott and Rory Donnelly secured progress into the next round, where Norwegian side FK Haugesund await.