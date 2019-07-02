Wales players Natasha Harding, Angharad James and Rhiannon Roberts are taking part in the FAW Trust’s female-only UEFA B Licence coaching course this week.

This is only the second time the FAW Trust has held a female-only course of this nature, which is taking place at Dragon Park in Newport.

"My concentration span has gone from four hours a day to 12 hours, which is pretty difficult as a football player," said Reading forward Harding.

"We are not used to it, it is intense, but it has to be for us to get the most out of it. It is a great environment."