Ballymena United's first home European game in 15 years was one to celebrate for the Sky Blues after a 2-0 win over Faroe Islands outfit NSI Runavik.

Leroy Millar scored four minutes after the break to put Ballymena in front in the preliminary qualifying round for the Europa League, with Jude Winchester curling home a fantastic second to put David Jeffrey's side in control.

The second leg takes place in the Faroe Islands next Thursday, with Swedish side Malmo awaiting the winners in the first qualifying round.