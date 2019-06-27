Wales manager Ryan Giggs admits he has a selection headache ahead of the crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Belarus in September.

Wales are fourth in Group E with just three points from their opening three games following away defeats to Croatia and Hungary earlier in June.

Giggs, speaking after being inducted into the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame, says players who aren’t playing regularly for their clubs at the start of the season may struggle with two games in the space of just three days.