'We're bringing European football home' - Ballymena boss Jeffrey

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says he is looking forward to the Showgrounds hosting Thursday's Europa League preliminary round first-leg tie against NSI Runavik.

The Sky Blues had to play their home leg at Seaview when they last played in the competition two years ago, and Jeffrey praised the work that has gone into preparing the Warden Street pitch and stadium.

He said the financial incentive of reaching the next round is "mouth-watering", but insisted any progress beyond the preliminary round would be a major bonus.