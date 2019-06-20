'An amazing experience' - keeper plays in World Cup then gets club win the next day

Jamaica goalkeeper Nicole McClure describes a whirlwind two days during which she made her World Cup debut in France and played for her club 24 hours later in Belfast.

The 28-year-old appeared for the Reggae Girlz in their 4-1 defeat by Australia on Tuesday then, a train journey and two flights later, helped Sion Swifts Ladies get a Women's Premiership win over Crusaders Strikers on Wednesday.

McClure arrived back in Northern Ireland to "freezing rain" but thoroughly enjoyed her "amazing World Cup experience".

Top videos

Top Stories

David Warner
Stan Wawrinka
  • LIVE
  • From the section Tennis
Ruaridh McConnochie and Alex Dombrandt
Neil Warnock
  • From the section Football
Dom Sibley
David Warner
Video
  • From the section Cricket