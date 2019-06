The Super Schools Festival of Football at Mallusk sees over 1,200 schoolgirls in action as 72 schools and 102 teams compete.

With the Women's World Cup drawing record TV audiences, the women's game is also on the rise in Northern Ireland.

"When we first went to the Northern Ireland Finals, one school was big enough to host all the games. Three pitches! Now there are 1,200 girls here today. It's fantastic," said St Cecilia's College coach Joanne Nicholl.