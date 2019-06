Paddy McNair says he is pleased to have delivered a present for his mother a day before her birthday by scoring his first international goal which gave Northern Ireland a 1-0 win over Belarus in Borisov.

The Middlesbrough player rifled home a low right-foot shot in the 86th minute to give NI four wins from their opening four qualifying games of a campaign for the first time.

Michael O'Neill's side lie three points clear of Germany, who have won three out of three, at the top of Group C.