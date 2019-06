Michael O'Neill says he is delighted his substitution gamble paid off as Northern Ireland come from behind to secure a dramatic Euro 2020 qualifier win over Estonia.

Conor Washington and Josh Magennis both came off the bench to score the goals that earned O'Neill's men a vital 2-1 victory in Tallinn.

"We probably had too many forward players on the pitch at the end of the game but a draw was no use to us so we had to get energy into the team," Northern Ireland manager O'Neill said.