Josh Magennis says he is claiming both goals as Conor Washington's strike deflects off him in Northern Ireland's comeback win over Estonia.

The Bolton striker came of the bench to score a dramatic winner in the 80th minute - three minutes after the deflected equaliser - to maintain his side's winning run in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Magennis also praised the character of the Michael O'Neill's squad as they made it three wins out of three games ahead of Tuesday's clash with Belarus.