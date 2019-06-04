Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Premiership
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster on strict liability
4 Jun 2019
4 Jun 2019
From the section
Scottish Premiership
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster insists there is no evidence strict liability works.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Konta 'can go up a few more levels'
11h
about 12 hours ago
From the section
Tennis
England query state of ball after defeat
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Semenya cleared to compete by Swiss court
14h
about 15 hours ago
From the section
Athletics
Liverpool to play in Qatar in December
13h
about 14 hours ago
From the section
Football
Murray to return in doubles at Queen's
13h
about 14 hours ago
From the section
Tennis
Comments
The lost lionesses - England's forgotten teenage football trailblazers
31m
31 minutes ago