Women's Premiership pacesetters Linfield Ladies beat Derry City while Glentoran and Crusaders Strikers also secure victories on Wednesday night.

Abbie Magee, Rebecca Bassett and Kirsty McGuinness netted as Linfield beat Derry City to make it six wins from their opening six matches.

Glentoran moved into second thanks to a 4-1 home victory over Cliftonville and Crusaders ended a run of four straight defeats with a thumping 5-0 win against Comber Rec.