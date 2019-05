Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says Mark Sykes has adapted well to full-time football and is capable of taking his opportunity at international level.

The former Glenavon midfielder, who moved to Oxford United in January, has been called up to the Northern Ireland senior squad for the first time for the Euro qualifiers away to Estonia and Belarus.

"He is a talented player and has shown up very well in the training camps he has been involved in," said O'Neill.