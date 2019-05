Reigning Women's Premiership champions Linfield remain top of the table after a 6-0 hammering of Comber Rec.

Megan Bell and Kirsty McGuinness both grabbed hat-tricks at Midgley Park as the Blues stay two points clear of Sion Swifts, who beat Derry City 1-0 at the Brandywell.

Cliftonville's Carla Devine scored the best goal of the week to help her side to a 4-0 win over Crusaders Strikers at Seaview.