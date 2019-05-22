Name-calling was 'tough to take'

England and Barcelona striker Toni Duggan tells BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent that she was the only girl who played football at school and found the name-calling "tough to take".

WATCH MORE: Is it that time of the month again? - hockey players talk periods

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ada Hegerberg is the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2019
  • From the section Football
Adil Rashid and Eoin Morgan
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Novak Djokovic
Chelsea's new £58m forward Christian Pulisic
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Man City's Vincent Kompany lifts the Premier League trophy
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Opening ceremony at 1991 World Cup
Video
  • From the section Football