Chantelle Heskey, wife of former Liverpool and England striker Emile, has called for equality in football coaching opportunities for black players.

She says that despite having his football coaching badges, Heskey does not feel he can apply for manager's jobs.

Chantelle Heskey was speaking to 5 Live's Sista Collective podcast - to be released on Friday, 24 May.

WATCH AND LISTEN: BBC Radio 5 Live's The Sista Collective podcast season two.