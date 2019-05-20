Women's World Cup 2019: Norway win the 1995 tournament - 18 days to go

BBC Sport remembers Norway's 2-0 win over Germany in the 1995 Women's World Cup final, a game reportedly watched on television by one in four Norwegians.

Available to UK users only.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.

