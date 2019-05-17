Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
My Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Rugby L
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
My Sport
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
Match of the Day
5 Live Sport
Sports Personality
Sport on the BBC
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Aberdeen
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
Scotland job an ambition, but not for now - McInnes
17 May 2019
17 May 2019
From the section
Aberdeen
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes rules himself out contention to become the new Scotland manager.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
England chasing 341 to beat Pakistan - clips, radio & text
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Cricket
US PGA Championship second round - McIlroy charging but facing cut
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Golf
We are innocent - Guardiola on FFP
2h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Pochettino avoids final touchline ban
2h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Video
When you forget to remove the tag from your new shirt...
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Why Foden is living the dream at Man City
5h
about 6 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments