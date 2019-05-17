Swifts hit 10 as Blues stay top of Women's Premiership

Sion Swifts become the first team to hit 10 goals in a match this season as they beat newly-promoted Comber Rec 10-0.

Leaders Linfield Ladies, meanwhile, continued their excellent start to the defence of their title by beating Cliftonville Ladies 5-0 to make it four wins from their opening four league games.

Glentoran Women also picked up three points, bouncing back from last week's defeat against the Blues to record a five-goal win over Crusaders Strikers.

Linfield Ladies made it four wins from four in the Danske Bank Women's Premiership with a convincing 5-0 victory over Cliftonville Ladies.

Phil Lewis's side netted all five of their goals before the break - captain Kirsty McGuinness netting either side of a Louise McDaniel strike to give the Blues a commanding lead.

Casey Howe and Caitlyn McGuinness - sister of the skipper - added gloss to the scoreline before the break in a game which ensured Linfield have still not conceded a league goal this term.

Glentoran Women bounced back from last week's defeat against the Blues to record a five-goal Belfast derby victory of themselves, seeing off Crusaders Strikers.

Demi Vance and Rachel Rogan both netted doubles for Diarmuid O'Carroll's side before Yasmin White added a fifth late on for the Glens, who stay two points behind leaders Linfield.

Sion Swifts Ladies became the first team to hit double figures this campaign as they ran out 10-0 victors at newly-promoted Comber Rec Ladies.

Lauren Brennan struck five times for the visitors while Kelly Crompton and Chloe McGlade each netted twice and Tyler Toland also found the target.

The Strabane-based side are now level on points with the Glens in second, with both having played one game more than league leaders Linfield.