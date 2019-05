We're sending Radio 1's Chris Stark to every round of the competition to find out what's on the line for the competing clubs, from prestige and pride to honour and financial stability.

This time it's a battle between the bands. Chris meets up with Blossoms lead singer and Manchester City fan Tom Ogden, then rehearses dance celebrations with Watford fans Rak-su before Saturday's FA Cup final.

