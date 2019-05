Linfield manager David Healy is already planning for next season as he looks to follow up on his team's double-winning campaign.

The Blues boss was named as manager of the year at the Northern Ireland Football Awards on Monday after leading his side to the Premiership title and the NI League Cup.

"As soon as you start thinking this is easy you'll be caught out, especially with the other teams going to improve next year and the clubs coming back into the league like Larne," said Healy.