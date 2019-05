Extra-time goals from Joe Gormley and Conor McMenamin secure Cliftonville European football for next season with a 2-0 win over Glentoran at Solitude.

After a goalless 90 minutes, Gormley lifted the ball over onrushing Glens keeper Dwayne Nelson to poke the Reds in front.

McMenamin sealed the win two minutes from time after catching Conor Pepper in possession as Paddy McLaughlin's men netted £200,000 on top of a Europa League place.