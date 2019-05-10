Rodney McAree reflects on two key decisions that cost Coleraine during his time in charge of the club.

McAree left the Showgrounds four days after their Europa League play-off semi-final defeat by Cliftonville, who scored a contentious injury-time penalty, while the Bannsiders also felt aggrieved when they were not given a penalty during their Irish Cup semi-final exit to Crusaders in March.

Speaking after the loss to Cliftonville last Monday, McAree said: "It hasn't been an extremely successful season for us, we should be doing better and we have to improve, but we've had two decisions that went against us this season and possibly cost us massively."