Former Manchester United defender David May does not blame Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the side's poor finish to the season.

May is predicting a busy summer at Old Trafford in terms of transfers, and points to Liverpool and Manchester City as an example of the workload required from United players.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers centre-back was in Belfast making the draw for this summer's Super Cup NI, the renowned youth tournament in Northern Ireland in which United will once again compete.