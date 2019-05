Linfield Ladies jump above Glentoran Women to the summit of the Women's Premiership table after a 3-0 win at Ulidia Park.

Goals from Louise McDaniel, Casey Howe and Kelsey Burrows secured the win for Phil Lewis' outfit.

Sion Swifts kept pace with the leaders with a 2-0 victory over Cliftonville in Strabane while Comber Rec and Derry City collected their first point of the campaign after a goalless draw.