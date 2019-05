Coleraine manager Rodney McAree is left stunned by a controversial penalty decision in his team's 5-3 Europa League play-off defeat by Cliftonville.

The Bannsiders were 3-2 up deep into second-half injury-time when referee Steven Gregg ruled Josh Carson had fouled Ryan Curran, who converted the penalty.

Coleraine's defeat means they miss out on a chance of earning the estimated £200,000 windfall in Saturday's final against Glentoran.